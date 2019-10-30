Anytime Fitness Of Marquette holds cancer fundraiser

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and one workout facility in Marquette is raising money for cancer screenings.

Cale Anderson, the General Manager at Anytime Fitness has a special connection to this cause.

” My aunt actually passed away from a misdiagnosis where if they could have caught it earlier when she first went in for it, she’d probably still be with us,” says Cale Anderson, the General Manager at Anytime Fitness.

Anytime Fitness of Marquette is raising money for cancer screenings for those in need.

Anderson says when it comes to cancer, early detection is key.

” We’re really a society right now that we push all this stuff off, and we always push off going to the doctors until the last possible second this is really something you do not want to push off, ” continues Anderson.

From 7 to 8 tonight Anytime Fitness will have a group workout that costs $5 to participate in. You can also just stop by to drop money off too.

All proceeds will be donated to Planned Parenthood of Marquette, which offers the cancer screenings.

“All we’re trying to do right now, we’re trying to raise awareness and money for people to get cancer screenings,” says Anderson.