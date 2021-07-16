Apartment fire breaks out in West Branch Township

WEST BRANCH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – A family is safe following an apartment fire in West Branch Township of Marquette County.

Firefighters responded to flames at Macasu Inc. Tower Vacation Homes on Voodoo Avenue around 5 p.m. Friday.

Officials on scene tell us a small electrical fire started inside the home.

We saw Forsyth Township Firefighters and Ambulance on scene. Smoke could still be seen coming from the rear of the building around 6 p.m. as firefighters put out the last of the flames.

Officials also tell us the family will be cared for by Marquette County Pigs-N-Heat.

Latest Posts