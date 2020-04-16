Appeals court refuses to block Michigan redistricting panel

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A federal appeals court has refused to block the creation of a Michigan commission to draw seats in Congress and the Legislature after the 2020 census, denying lawsuits filed by Republicans who claimed eligibility rules violate their constitutional rights.

An amendment to Michigan’s constitution took redistricting out of the hands of lawmakers and placed it with a 13-member commission.

Many partisan elected officials and their family members are barred from getting a commission seat.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld a judge’s decision to not grant an injunction to the Michigan Republican Party.

