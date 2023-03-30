ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police (MSP) are now accepting applications for the U.P. Teenager Defensive Driving Program this summer. First held in 2022, the course includes a five-hour curriculum consisting of 4 hours of hands-on training with specially-trained officers and one hour of online instruction.

The program is open to drivers aged 16-19 with a Graduated Drivers License Level 2. Six total courses will be held June 28-30, with driving classes from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. each day. MSP says class sizes are currently limited to 12 students each, for a total of 72 spots throughout the three days.

The course will cover and reinforce the following areas during exercises:

Defensive driving

Skid control

Serpentine

Controlled braking

Evasive maneuvering

Confined area maneuvering

Off road recovery (emergency)

The cost of tuition for the program is $75. MSP patrol vehicles will be provided for all driving exercises.

You can sign up your teenager to the course waitlist here. After filling out the form, MSP says you will be contacted by administrators to get signed up and registered.

Police request that attendees wear appropriate attire for a professional experience. Baggy low ride jeans, flip flops or inappropriate T-shirts will not be permitted. Tennis shoes and fitted jeans are acceptable.

Any questions or further information regarding the course can be directed to the Michigan State Police Gladstone Post at 906-428-4412.