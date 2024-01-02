ISLE ROYALE, Mich. (WJMN) — The National Parks Service is now inviting teenage artists to apply for a chance to spend a week with peers and mentors on the secluded, pristine island in Lake Superior.

The Teen Artist Exploration program is set to take place over six days, from July 26-31. Visual artists, writers, and composers ages 13-18 are welcome to apply.

The week will consist of wilderness experiences like hiking canoeing trips, as well as art lessons and coaching.

Participants may bring their families, and artists under 18 must bring at least one guardian. Transportation to the island is provided, as well as basic camping supplies.

To apply, artists must complete the online application, submit a one-page essay, and email a selection of artistic works for consideration. The application closes on Feb. 16 and responses are expected to be sent out by May 1.

Visit the National Parks Service’s website for more details.