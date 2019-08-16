Applications wanted for county treasurer appointment

MARQUETTE COUNTY — Marquette County Treasurer, Anne Giroux, has resigned her position effective October 31, 2019 to become the Finance Manager for Marquette County.

Under Michigan law, MCL 168.209, a committee comprised of the Probate Judge, the County Clerk and the Prosecuting Attorney shall appoint a suitable person to fill the vacancy and complete the term of Office expiring December 31, 2020.



Probate Judge Cheryl Hill, County Clerk Linda Talsma and Prosecuting Attorney Matt Wiese are accepting applications for the position of Marquette County Treasurer. Whomever is appointed will have to run as a candidate for County Treasurer in the 2020 Election Cycle and be elected if they wish to retain the position.

The County Treasurer’s term is a four year term and the elections are on the same cycle as the presidential elections. The Marquette County Board of Commissioners set the current salary for Treasurer for this term (2016-2020) at $62,922.86.



The deadline to be considered for the appointment as Marquette County Treasurer is 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Anyone who is interested must be either be a current resident or agree to become a permanent resident of Marquette County by the time the Oath of Office is administered.

A letter of application and resume should be delivered or mailed to:

Linda Talsma

Marquette County Clerk

234 West Baraga Avenue

Marquette, MI 49855



The committee will review the applications received and interview the most qualified candidates before making the appointment.