ALL MONTH LONG, THE ATTORNEY GENERAL HAS BEEN SHARING WORDS OF WARNING ABOUT SCAMS DURING THE HOLIDAY SEASON. TO HELP MAKE SURE YOU HAVEN’T BECOME A SCAM VICTIM, FREE WEEKLY CREDIT REPORTS ARE NOW AVAILABLE. EQUIFAX, EXPERIAN, AND TRANSUNION ARE THE THREE AGENCIES PARTICIPATING IN THE EFFORT.

THE FREE WEEKLY CREDIT REPORT CAN BE ACCESSED FROM ANNUAL CREDIT REPORT’S WEBSITE, THE ONLY OFFICIAL SITE FOR FREE CREDIT REPORTS AUTHORIZED BY FEDERAL LAW. A LIBRARY OF CONSUMER ALERTS CREATED BY THE DEPARTMENT OF ATTORNEY GENERAL’S CONSUMER PROTECTION TEAM IS AVAILABLE ONLINE.