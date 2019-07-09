Area 36 athletes begin their Fall season

MARQUETTE — The Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 will be hosting practices for their U.P. competitors this week.

With over 150 athletes, the Area 36 district has athletes from Marquette, Alger, Baraga, Houghton, and Keweenaw County.

Offering sports programs such as alpine skiing and snowshoeing, basketball and even bocce ball.

Pamela Bahrman, Area Director, Area 36 Special Olympics said, “A lot of times our athletes enjoy this sport because it’s not so physically demanding, so you’ll see a lot of different athletes at Bocce ball and Bowling for that purpose, but yeah our athletes love it cause it’s socialization out in the community, enjoying the fresh air, getting a little bit of exercise, so yup they enjoy it.”

This practice also provided a great opportunity for those athletes to be around their peers.

“A little competition and just meeting up with old friends and new friends. My favorite part is the whole Special Olympics, in general, has really helped my brain out. It keeps me in the community. My mom enjoys it and my grandma really enjoys it. They’re all about sports,” said Dale Kolpack, Athlete.

Area 36’s next practice will be held on Wednesday at Marquette Senior High School for those athletes who would want to compete in some Flag Football.

For more information on how to donate, volunteer or join the Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 branch, click here.