“And is this the worst you’ve ever seen it? This is the worst I’ve ever seen it.”

Long-time Autrain Lake resident Gerald Tahtinen has never experienced water this high and thanks to some well-thought-out building codes he has little to worry about.

“When we built the home we were required to build a berm I said that was a waste of money because it was never needed so this is the first time since 2000 that we needed that burn so I guess somebody knew what they were talking about.” Said Tahtinen.

Although most areas of the central UP are seeing the retreat of recent flooding, areas along the Autrain River and around Autrain Lake, which are mostly seasonal dwellings are still experiencing record-setting high water. Retired civil engineer and expert on area flood potential, Michael Pond says it all boils down to one culprit, The Forest Lake Dam. His advice to local homeowners….

“The only way they’re going to solve the problem is the jack their buildings up and put New Foundations in and get it above the hundred because these events are going to happen on and off as long as we stay in the current situation and then it is flooding down here to the lake because water away fast enough then the lake the Forest Lake Dam delivers it to the lake.” Explained Pond.

Hopefully with warmer temperatures and dryer conditions ahead the Au Train Rivers outflow into Lake Superior will eventually see water levels drop and return to normal in the meantime those affected by flooding should report their damage as soon as possible by calling the state’s crisis line by dialing 211 this line and provide access to State funds to restore their damaged property the time to do so however is soon to run out with a deadline of Friday May 19th.