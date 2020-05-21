Armed robbery at Freedom Gas Station in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – At approximately 6:25 am on Thursday, officers from the Marquette Police Department responded to a robbery complaint at the Freedom Gas Station in Marquette.

The suspect reportedly handed a note with the threat that he was armed and to give him money. The employee refused to comply with the note and the suspect left the store. A few moments later the suspect was apprehended on the 400 Blk of W. Washington St. without incident.

The suspect was armed with a switchblade knife, but the weapon was never brandished at the time of the incident.

The suspect was identified as 59-year-old Marquette resident, Milton Cecil Demarest. Demarest was lodged at the Marquette County Jail for the felony charge of Armed Robbery. The arraignment date has not been set at this time.