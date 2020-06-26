Arrest made for damage to Schoolcraft County Courthouse

SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – An arrest has been made for the damage to the Schoolcraft County Courthouse on Wednesday, June 24.

After an investigation by the Manistique Public Safety Department, a Felony arrest warrant was granted for Jason Paul Arnold of Exeland, Wisconsin. Arnold was taken into custody by the Sawyer / Washburn Sherriffs County Special Response Team in Wisconsin on Thursday, June 25.

Arnold is charged with malicious destruction of personal property – $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 and reckless driving. He remains in the custody of the Sawyer County Sheriffs Department in Hayward, Wisconsin on a “no bond” provision pending proceedings that will transfer custody to the State of Michigan.

The investigation of events that occurred at the Schoolcraft County Courthouse on Wednesday morning is ongoing and no further details are available. The Delta County Sheriffs Department, Michigan State Police and the Marquette Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation are assisting with the investigation.