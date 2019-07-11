‘Art in the Alley’ in downtown Munising

MUNISING – Several murals depicting the Munising area will be installed soon in two alleys and along Superior Street near Madigan’s Ace Hardware and Hiawatha Telephone Company.

The themes of the murals focus on recreation and nature, as well as the history of Munising and communications. The project is part of the Munising Downtown Development Authority’s focus to enrich the downtown area.

Recently, Munising’s seasonal Art in the Alley was installed just in time for thousands of visitors to enjoy the creative walkway during the Fourth of July holiday. For the second year, the alley half a block south of Munising Avenue between Superior Street and Elm Avenue was transformed into an outdoor exhibit showcasing 74 reproduced works of art from Alger County residents, annual and perennial plants and flowers, café lighting, “Life of Lake Superior” tile art by residents and custom designed metal gateways. Over 20 art banners from Munising’s 4-12th grade art classes have been displayed behind Munising Bowl since last year for people to enjoy year-round.

Along with area residents, volunteers and DDA staff, members of the Great Lakes Conservation Corp, which is overseen by the Superior Watershed Partnership, helped clean and prepare the alley for gardening, install fencing, artwork and lights. The group helped clean the areas where the new murals will be displayed as well.

Kathy Reynolds, executive director of the Alger County Chamber of Commerce/Greater Munising Bay Partnership and Munising DDA, said the project couldn’t happen without the dedication put forth by many.

“Even though we have had the lead role in the project, this project could not have happened without the many artists involved, the volunteers that help with setting up the alley, our staff here at the office and the community members and visitors from out of the area that frequent the space and that also help keep the area clean,” Reynolds said. “There have been numerous times that we have had positive comments about the alley project and many times those comments are coming from across the U.P., downstate and outside of Michigan. We are proud to showcase our local talent while improving a downtown space.”

The Art in the Alley project was funded through the Munising Downtown Development Authority, Alger County Chamber of Commerce, CUPPAD/Regional Prosperity Initiative Prosperous Places Grant, the Fuzzy Boyak Fund and the Munising Visitors Bureau.