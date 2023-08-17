MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The annual Chocolay Bayou Art Walk will take place this Sunday in Harvey. It’s an opportunity to experience local artwork in a truly beautiful setting.

Marquette has one of the most vibrant and dynamic art communities in the UP. We also have some of the most beautiful natural areas in the country. The Chocolay Bayou Art Walk combines the two for an unforgettable experience where local artists, poets, and performers display their art form amid the natural beauty of the Chocolay Bayou Nature Preserve’s trail network. This will be the 3rd annual art walk presented by The Upper Peninsula Land Conservancy. The artwork, which is for sale, will be on exhibit at various intervals along the trails, with proceeds going to The UP Land Conservancy’s mission to keep natural lands protected and available to the public. UPLC’s Administrative Manager, Hannah Boyd says there will be something for every artistic taste.

You can expect to see artwork displayed all along the trails of various mediums. We have jewelry photography paintings. In addition, we do have performances from the felt minors, so there’ll be music. There’ll be interactive art crafts, by the art drop shop, as well as interpretive dancers throughout the preserve from Tamama Dance Company.

The event starts at Noon this Sunday. Access to the Art Walk can be found along the Iron Ore Heritage Trail or from Main Street in Harvey. The event is free; however, donations are appreciated. For more information visit their website at: https://www.uplandconservancy.org/events