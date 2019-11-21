Art Van Furniture plans to donate 10,000 meals

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Art Van Furniture in Marquette will be donating a portion of each sale made from now through December to local charities in the area.

On Saturday, Art Van employees will be making 10,000 meals for people in need in the community. They will be pre-made bags, so those who receive the meals will be able to make it at home with their families.

Local 3 spoke with the Art Van Furniture Store Manager Katie Norman who told me that the employees are excited to actually make the meals and give back this holiday season.

“Our family members, along with our staff, will be making the meals for the community, so that’s pretty neat. If you are in need or if you’re a charity in need of meals, please contact me. I’d be happy to be able to distribute some of them to you. We’re just trying to give back,” said Katie Norman, Store Manager, Art Van Furniture.

They will be hosting a coat drive from Noon until 3:00 pm also on Saturday for anyone who would like to drop off new or slightly used coats for donation, so stop by and help out a neighbor.