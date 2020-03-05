Art Van to close furniture stores in at least 5 states

DETROIT (AP) — Art Van Furniture will close all company-owned stores in at least five states as the retailer heads toward liquidation after more than 60 years in business.

Liquidation sales are expected to start Friday. Art Van spokeswoman Diane Charles says in a statement Thursday that the “company’s brands and operating performance have been hit hard by a challenging retail environment.”

Archie “Art” Van Elslander opened his first store in 1959 in suburban Detroit. The Warren-based company was sold in 2017 to a private equity firm. Elslander died the following year at age 87.

The Detroit News reports the company operates stores in nine states under various brands.

Stores in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, and Ohio will close.