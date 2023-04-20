HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – If you’re an artist, your work could become part of the landscape in downtown Houghton. The City of City of Houghton and Downtown Houghton Placemaking Group are requesting artist submissions for a new mural.

The installation will cover part of the municipal parking deck across from the Vault Hotel on Shelden Avenue in Downtown Houghton. The mural would need to be completed in the summer of 2023.

The Placemaking group has partnered with the City of Houghton and Rozsa Center for the Performing Arts. It is supported by the Copper Country Community Arts Council.

The selected artist will receive a $6,000 award to be used at their discretion to complete of the project.

Artist proposals are now being accepted. You have until May 12, 2023 to submit an entry. Selected finalists will need to present a color mock-up of their design to the selection committee in mid-May.

Artists can submit applications online through the following link: https://forms.gle/ELLUC1MKYLdQ1B3SA

Funding for this project is supported by Visit Keweenaw’s Destination Development grant, the Vault Hotel and the City of Houghton.