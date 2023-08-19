MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — The City of Marquette is looking for artists to create a dragonfly sculpture to honor a retired schoolteacher and public servant to be installed at a local park.

The Marquette Public Works Commission, or MPAC, has put out a call for resumes seeking an artist or team of artists to make the next installation at the Kids Cove playground at Mattson park.

MPAC wants the sculpture to help create a positive play environment while also honoring retired preschool teacher Joani Reynolds Miller. One reason for the honor is her vision of making life for children with disabilities more inclusive in our community, according to the release from MPAC.

Miller is a Marquette native, who after training to become a teacher at Northern Michigan University, spent much of her career leading an early education program in Hawaii and working in social services in Washington State. Miller returned home to the Upper Peninsula in retirement, not hesitating to jump back in as a positive force in the community. You can read more about her storied life in her obituary.

Building the sculpture:

The space set aside for the sculpture is 12 feet in diameter, near the center of the park. MPAC is currently asking for artists with demonstrated professional experience to provide a letter of interest, references, rates, and evidence of qualifications in a PDF by email. Anyone looking to apply has until Oct. 27. MPAC will then pay $300 each to 3 finalists to create present full-color design proposals before selecting which artist will be hired for the job.

The budget for the project has a cap of $30,000 for all elements, including labor, travel, insurance, and lodging. MPAC will ask the finalists to include a detailed budget in the design presentation.

MPAC expects finalists to be announced in December. The deadline for design submissions from the finalists will be Feb. 1, and the artist will be chosen by the end of March. The full packet of details for artists can be found on the City’s website.