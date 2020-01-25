Artists sought for sculpture competition

DETROIT, Mich. (AP) — A national competition is underway that seeks artists’ proposals for a planned public sculpture outside the main entrance to downtown Detroit’s TCF Center.

The Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority and its Art Foundation say the proposed sculptures cannot be taller than 30 feet and no more than eight feet in diameter. Artists must register for the competition and are encouraged to consider physical placement, material, and size in their proposals.

The winning proposal will be awarded a $250,000 budget to support conceptualization, fabrication, and installment.

Another $50,000 will go to the winning artist.