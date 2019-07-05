ArtVenture: Home now on display at Travel Marquette

MARQUETTE — Travel Marquette has opened their newest ‘ArtVenture’ exhibit today.

‘ArtVenture: Home’ is now on display at the Travel Marquette office in downtown Marquette. The exhibit features furniture made by local artists.

Each piece is hand-crafted with materials like metal, wood, beaver chew, and even bike parts. Featured artists include:

Leonard Fieber

Kerry Ireland

Spec Hillman

Stella Larkin

Gordon Gearhart

Scotter Shieler

Alan McAnulty

Andy Gregg

The public is welcome to stop into Travel Marquette weekdays 9-5 to take a closer look at each piece. Contact information for each of the artists is also available for anyone looking to purchase or learn more.

Travel Marquette began ArtVenture a year ago after an employee suggested using their office space as a gallery of sorts.

“The arts are definitely something that’s very important in Marquette County and the U.P. as a whole. So, having different artists and different vehicles for art, whether it’s hand-crafted items, larger things like furniture, or smaller things like paintings, it runs the gamut,” says Susan Estler, Executive Director of Travel Marquette.

Travel Marquette welcomes local U.P. artists to submit their work on the Travel Marquette website. It may be featured in upcoming ‘ArtVenture’ exhibits.