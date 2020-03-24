Aspirus addresses being prepared for COVID-19 and reducing the spread

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WJMN) – Aspirus Network which serves northern Wisconsin and seven U.P. counties in the western end and Copper Country says they believe they are prepared when COVID-19 will strike the area, but it takes every one’s help to flatten the curve.

“We have a group of hospitals and the thing that’s helped us there is we’re able to pool our resources,” said Dr. Ray Koivunen, VP of Medical Affairs, Aspirus Iron River Hospital.

Aspirus has been able to look at the inventory of masks, gloves, gowns, patient rooms, ventilators and non-pressure rooms of each location.

“And then that tells us what we have as a group,” said Dr. Koivunen. “So the strength is, if we’re lacking in something but Ironwood or Calumet is in better shape we can mobilize those resources, whether that’s equipment or personnel.”

Aspirus’ main hospital in Wausau, WI is dedicated one wing with 40 beds to patients just with COVID-19. So for example, if the Ironwood hospital is overwhelmed, patients can go be transferred to the Wausau facility for further treatment.

But for now, Dr. Koivunen says how you can help yourself, others, and healthcare professionals is by social distancing.

“If we’re going to treat say 1,000 patients here, if we get 900 at one time, we’re going to be overwhelmed,” said Dr. Koivunen. “If you spread that thousand over a month or two or whatever the numbers would be then we’re able to take care of those folks.”

Dr. Koivunen says it might sound silly, but it’s simple, don’t get the virus. You can do this by being safe and smart about what you do, where you go and who you distance yourself from.

“You’ve saved I don’t know how many M-95 masks because you’re not coming in,” said Dr. Koivunen. “You’re saving a test, that we didn’t have to test you because you’re not symptomatic. We potentially saved a hospital bed because you didn’t get admitted into the hospital and we probably in a number of cases saved a ventilator because you didn’t come into the hospital, get sick enough to need a ventilator.”

Aspirus says they’ve been working with other hospitals across the U.P. to all be in connection and help one another out during this time.

They also have a COVID-19 Call Center for people concerned they might be infected. It’s 1-844-568-0701. To visit Aspirus’ COVID-19 online resource center, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

First COVID-19 case confirmed in Marquette County

Thumbnail for the video titled "First COVID-19 case confirmed in Marquette County"

Iron Mountain Deer Video

Thumbnail for the video titled "Iron Mountain Deer Video"

Portage Health Foundation COVID-19 Relief Fund

Thumbnail for the video titled "Portage Health Foundation COVID-19 Relief Fund"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/24/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/24/2020"

LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 3/23/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 3/23/2020"

A.I. predicts life expectancy

Thumbnail for the video titled "A.I. predicts life expectancy"