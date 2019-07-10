Aspirus At Home earns national ‘Superior Performer’ award

Aspirus At Home has been named a Superior Performer by Strategic Healthcare Programs for providing high quality hospice care. Pictured from left to right are some of the Aspirus At Home team including Jennifer Phillips, Sarah Baratono, Stephanie Lebo, Scott Wagner, Steve Foix and Kathy Johnson (in front).

CALUMET – Aspirus At Home has been recognized by Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) as a “Superior Performer” for achieving an overall caregiver and family satisfaction score that ranked in the top 20 percent of all eligible SHP clients for the 2018 calendar year.

The annual SHPBest™ award program was created to acknowledge hospice providers that consistently provide high quality service to families and caregivers of patients receiving hospice care. The 2018 award recipients were determined by reviewing and ranking the overall CAHPS Hospice Survey satisfaction score for more than 1,000 hospice providers. With one of the largest CAHPS hospice benchmarks in the nation, SHP is in a unique position to identify and recognize organizations that have made family and caregiver satisfaction a priority and have been rewarded for their efforts with high marks on the CAHPS Hospice Survey.

“SHP is proud to present the SHPBest awards to our top-performing customers. We commend these organizations for their continuous focus on delivering the highest quality of care to their patients,” said Rob Paulsson, SHP President.

This is the second consecutive year Aspirus At Home has earned an award for quality from SHP.

“We are very proud of our hospice care team for achieving this national designation as a Superior Performer,” said Stephanie Lebo, hospice manager for Aspirus At Home. “Our commitment to quality is of the utmost importance and it truly takes a dedicated team that strives each and every day to deliver the highest levels of care with compassion and excellence.”



The professional clinicians and support staff at Aspirus At Home serve residents of Houghton, Keweenaw, and Ontonagon counties with quality hospice care. Hospice professionals provide the emotional, spiritual and medical support needed when patients are facing the final stages of life.

Hospice services help patients live comfortably, with dignity, when a cure is no longer possible. Hospice care programs can be provided in any place a patient calls home, including nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

For more information, visit aspirus.org/hospice or call 906-337-5700 or 1-800-594-7053.

Read more about the SHPBest awards program, including methodology and award recipient lists at //shpdata.com/hospice/shpbest-cahps-hospice/.