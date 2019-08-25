Aspirus At Home moves their office to Hancock

HANCOCK — To best serve the community, Aspirus At Home is now located at 1101 Elevation Street in Hancock. The staff and phone number (906.337.5700) remains the same.

The Parkinson’s Support Group, which takes place at 1 p.m. on the second Monday of the month, is now being held at the Zion Lutheran Church, located at 400 Ingot Street in Hancock.

Aspirus At Home, formerly Keweenaw Home Health and Hospice, has been serving the residents of the Upper Peninsula with quality home health and hospice care for the past 30 years. Aspirus At Home offers skilled nursing, home health aides and rehabilitation services including physical, occupational and speech therapies.

The goal of home health care is to help people lead healthier, happier, more independent lives in the comfort and security of their own homes.

Recently, Aspirus Hospice was recognized as a “Superior Performer” by Strategic Healthcare Programs for consistently providing high-quality care services.

For more information, visit www.aspirus.org/homehealth.