Aspirus Houghton Clinic provides mask fit-testing for law enforcement

Aspirus Houghton Clinic Supervisor Tanya Bastian, LPN, performs fit tests on local law enforcement including Alan Jurmu from the Houghton Police Department and Jon Houle and Charlie Klein from the Houghton County Sheriff’s Department.

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – Aspirus Houghton Clinic is helping to provide an extra layer of protection for local law enforcement as they continue to do their jobs as essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This extra layer of protection is fit-testing the officers for masks.

According to Aspirus Houghton Clinic Supervisor Tanya Bastian, LPN, a fit test’s goal is to make sure the mask is airtight, so the person wearing the mask is breathing clean air.

The fit-test checks the seals between the respirator’s facepiece and the person’s skin to ensure that no particles or contaminants are getting through. The process includes various steps and takes about 20-minutes to complete.

“Our local law enforcement is always here for us day and night. Now we want to be there for them,” Bastian said. “This is our way to serve and protect our officers while they’re on the front lines.”

While masks can help slow the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19 virus, which causes respiratory illness, additional protective measures include washing your hands with soap and water frequently, avoiding touching your face and practicing social distancing.