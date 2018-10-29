Aspirus Keweenaw partners with Michigan Harvest Gathering to help local families in need

Description:

LAURIUM, Mich. – Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital and Clinics is partnering with the Michigan Harvest Gathering (MHG) for another year, collecting non-perishable food items at all eight Aspirus locations in Laurium, Calumet, Houghton and Lake Linden. Aspirus employees, patients, and the community are invited to join in the effort to help provide food for local families in need. Aspirus locations will be collecting donations through Monday, November 12.

The MHG is an annual statewide campaign that raises food and funds for Michigan’s emergency food response. In addition to non-perishable food items, monetary donations are also welcome. All proceeds benefit the CLK Food Pantry.

“Partnering with the Michigan Harvest Gathering is something we’ve been doing for a number of years and it’s one of many great ways we come together to help give back to the community,” said Jenn Jenich-Laplander, Volunteer & Community Relations Coordinator with Aspirus. “This is especially important around the holidays and it makes a big difference in the lives of local families in need.”

Anyone who wishes to contribute to the harvest gathering is welcome to drop off their donations at any one of Aspirus’ eight convenient locations, which include:

Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital, Laurium

Aspirus Laurium Clinic, Laurium

Aspirus Laurium Wellness, Laurium

Aspirus Outpatient Therapies and Fitness Center, Calumet

Aspirus at Home, Calumet

Aspirus Lake Linden Clinic, Lake Linden

Aspirus Houghton Clinic, Houghton

Aspirus Eye Clinic, Houghton

All non-perishable food items are needed. Outdated items are not accepted. For monetary donations, checks can be made payable to the CLK Food Pantry. Every dollar donated helps provide five meals.

Aspirus Keweenaw is a longtime supporter of the MHG. Over the past three years, Aspirus has collected and donated over 2,500 pounds to the CLK Food Pantry.

The MHG is sponsored by the Michigan Health and Hospital Association. Since its inception in 1991, the MHG has raised over 81 million meals to help families in need.