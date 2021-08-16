Aspirus Medical Monday: New Geriatric Behavioral Health program in Ironwood

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WJMN) – Aspirus Health is introducing a new Geriatric Behavioral Health Program at Aspirus Ironwood Hospital.

“We’re very excited about this program, actually,” said Dr. Jason Bombard, a psychiatrist at Aspirus Ironwood. “It’s one of the only programs of this kind in the area. It’s an intensive outpatient program where clients will be coming in for the whole day, four days a week. They’ll be getting intensive therapy, med management if necessary also. But it’s also a good chance to talk with people and get to be around other people, too. And break up some of that social isolation that has been going on, while working through some of the mental health issues that they’re experiencing.”

Dr. Bombard explains why this program is important for the older population.

“This pandemic has really caused a lot of people to need mental health care. We’ve all been isolated, we’ve all been feeling like things haven’t quite the way they’re supposed to be. For the elderly population, a lot of the activities that they had previously participated in, that gave them that sense of community, like going to church or visiting with their families. It just hasn’t been happening over the last 18 months now. Giving them that opportunity to be able to get in someplace where they can be heard, where they can talk to others, and getting the help that is really necessary.”

