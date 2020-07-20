Aspirus Medical Monday: Sports medicine physician on what athletes need to know

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – This week is National Youth Sports Week and with fall sports starting soon for students, Colleen Dupuis, DO at Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital & Clinics spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme on things athletes and parents need to know.
Some topics covered include what to do before starting a sport, common injuries and preventing injuries.
For more information on Aspirus and the services they provide, click here.
