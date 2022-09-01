(WFRV) – Associated Bank intends to close 13 total branches in Wisconsin and Illinois, and consolidate them into existing branches.

Associated Bank tells Local 5 that on August 19 an announcement on its intent to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin. Additionally, six branches in Illinois are also getting consolidating.

The following information on each Wisconsin branch was provided:

Closing Branch Consolidating Branch Manitowoc Festival – 2151 South 42nd Street 1121 Franklin Street, Manitowoc Eau Claire Clairemont Festival – 2613 North Clairemont Avenue 319 East Grand Avenue, Eau Claire Madison Northport – 2001 Londonderry Drive 4402 East Town Boulevard, Madison Marshfield Festival – 1617 North Central Avenue 400 South Chestnut Avenue, Marshfield Mosinee Piggly Wiggly – 530 West Hwy 153 5211 Alderson Street, Scofield Suamico Festival – 2348 Lineville Road 3501 Veterans Avenue, Suamico Neenah Festival – 647 South Green Bay Road 100 West Wisconsin Avenue, Neenah

The branches are reportedly closing on November 18 of 2022.

It was mentioned that the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend that includes more digital banking, a smaller branch footprint and a lower frequency of walk-in traffic.

Associated will reportedly work with employees who are impacted to find new roles within the company.