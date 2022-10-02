PACKWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A large variety of drugs and drug paraphernalia, including meth, heroin, MDMA, and marijuana, were recovered from a Marquette County traffic stop on September 14.

In a Marquette County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post shared on September 27, the deputy made the traffic stop because of a speeding violation and noticed that the driver allegedly had ‘constricted, pinpoint pupils and the passenger was continuously moving around in the front seat and reaching for different items.’

Deputies say that all occupants denied knowing about any drugs in the vehicle, however, a K9 alerted differently.

After a search of the vehicle, deputies say that they found:

Around 20 grams of methamphetamine

2.5 grams of heroin

A bag with the word ‘molly’ on it

Multiple dime bags

Needles

Pipes

Scales

Pills

Tourniquets

Marijuana

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office states that two of the occupants were arrested for numerous drug and drug paraphernalia charges, as well as an out-of-county warrant. Both were booked into the Marquette County Jail.

No other information has been provided at this time.