WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) — At least one cat is dead after a house fire in Escanaba.

It happened this morning just after 9 in Wells Township. According to the Escanaba Department of Public Safety, a report came in about smoke inside a home.

No people were home at the time. Officers found heavy smoke when they arrived.

A couch that had been burning was removed. The home was damaged by water and smoke.

A second cat has not been located. A dog was found outside unharmed.