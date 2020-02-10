Closings
Athletic Department to brief MSU Trustees on search for coach

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Officials from the Michigan State University Athletic Department will meet with members of the school’s Board of Trustees on Monday to brief them on the search for a new football coach, a source tells WLNS News.

The meeting follows the retirement of former football head coach Mark Dantonio, who announced plans to leave the team on Tuesday. Dantonio, who coached the team for 13 seasons, is the Spartans winningest coach of all time. He says he plans to remain with the school doing work in another capacity.

There’s widespread speculation in the media that Cincinnati football coach Luke Fickell will become the next head coach of the Spartans. Athletic Director Bill Beekman returned from a trip to Cincinnati on Sunday.

Fickell, who worked with Dantonio at Ohio State (both were coordinators there), coached the Cincinnati Bearcats to a 4-8 record in his first season there in 2017. He then led the team to back-to-back 11 win seasons in 2018 and 2019. He also led a 6-7 season in one season at Ohio State back in 2011.

The Board of Trustees, who must agree to the contract of any new coach, is set to meet in a previously scheduled session on Friday.

