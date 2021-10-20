Attack hits Syria base that houses US troops; no US injuries

WASHINGTON (AP) — A military outpost in southern Syria was hit by a coordinated attack on Wednesday, but U.S. officials said no American troops stationed there were injured or killed.

Initial reports said the attack appeared to include two drone strikes and a small number of rockets. One official said one of the drone strikes hit the U.S. side of the al-Tanf garrison, while one may have hit the side where Syrian opposition forces are based.

U.S. and coalition troops are based at al-Tanf to train Syrian forces on patrols to counter Islamic State militants.

The base is also located on a road serving as a vital link for Iranian-backed forces from Tehran all the way to southern Lebanon and Israel.

The officials said there was no information on whether local Syrian forces were injured or killed in the attack. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military operations.