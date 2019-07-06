Attempted Armed Robbery Investigation continues in Escanaba

ESCANABA – The Escanaba Department of Public Safety is looking for help finding the man responsible for an attempted armed robbery Friday at the United Federal Credit Union in Escanaba.

Delta County Central Dispatch received a 911 call Friday at approximately 5:53 p.m. of a male suspect dressed in black, wearing a mask and with a gun, who attempted to gain entry into the United Federal Credit Union.

Police say the doors had been secured for close of lobby business, but an employee was still inside at the time of the incident.

The suspect is described as a male, approximately 6’2” tall, 230 to 250 pounds, wearing jeans, black coat, black hat/mask, and carrying a handgun.



The suspect vehicle is an older model dark blue or black GMC Acadia, with a sun roof. There appears to be distinctive damage to the vehicle’s hood.

Escanaba Public Safety is looking for help identifying the suspect and vehicle. Call (906) 786-5911 or send a private message via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/escanaba.org/.

The vehicle and occupant were also involved in an incident in Escanaba just before 6 p.m. Friday near Lincoln and Ludington. This vehicle has a sunroof, has no license plate on the front bumper, and police believe it is a dark blue or black older model GMC Acadia.