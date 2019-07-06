Attempted armed robbery investigation

On Friday, July 05 at approximately 5:53 pm, Delta County Central Dispatch received a 911 call of a male suspect dressed in black with a mask and gun attempted to gain entry into the United Federal Credit Union in Escanaba.

The doors had been secured for close of lobby business, but an employee was still inside at the time of the incident.



The suspect is described to be a male approximately 6’2” tall, 230 to 250 pounds, wearing jeans, black coat, black hat/mask, and carrying a handgun.



The suspect vehicle is a GMC Acadia older model, dark blue, or black in color, with a sun roof.

Escanaba Public Safety is asking for the assistance of the community in helping to identify the suspect and vehicle by private messenger or calling 906-786-5911.