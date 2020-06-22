Attempted homicide suspects arrested in Schoolcraft County

SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Two people have been arrested in connection with an attempted homicide investigation in Manistique from June 17, 2020. Michigan State Police said Trevor Gault and Alyssa Arnold were taken into custody on Saturday in Schoolcraft County without incident.

Trevor Gault was originally wanted for questioning in the investigation. Alyssa Arnold was added to the search on Friday.

Neither have been arraigned as of Monday Morning and any criminal charges have not been announced.

Troopers from the Gladstone Post of MSP were sent to the area of Inwood Township in Schoolcraft County for a shooting on Wednesday. A Manistique man was found shot. The victim was airlifted to Marquette for further treatment. Their name and current condition have yet to be released.

The Michigan State Police is still actively seeking any additional information related to this investigation. If you have information that could assist with the investigation, please contact Detective Sergeant Hauswirth at the Gladstone Post (906)428-4411.