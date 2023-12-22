Minards charged with crimes related to campaign organizations; Nessel calls for legal reforms

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Attorney General has charged the former Chief of Staff of former Michigan Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield and his wife with multiple felonies.

The charges, which include running a criminal enterprise, conspiracy to run a criminal enterprise, embezzlement and more, stem from Anne and Robert Minard. The couple operated a consulting firm as well as numerous political nonprofits. The AG alleges the couple ran a complex operation to “financially exploit” those organizations.

The couple will appear in 54-B District Court on Jan. 3, 2024, at 9 a.m. for their initial arraignment on the charges.

“The evidence uncovered to date supports allegations that the Minards used these contractual relationships to financially enrich themselves in a way not permissible with in the law,” Nessel said.

Both have been charged with:

One count of conducting a criminal enterprise, a 20-year felony

One count of conspiracy to conduct a criminal conspiracy, a 20-year felony

Three counts of false pretenses, $1,000 or more but less than $20,000, five-year felonies

One count of false pretenses, $20,000 or more but less than $50,000, a 15-year felony

One count embezzlement, $100,000 or more, a 20-year felony

One count of filing a false tax return, a five-year felony

Anne Minard has also been charged with:

Two counts embezzlement, $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 from non-profit or charitable organization, a 10-year felony

Two counts false pretenses, $1,000 or more but less than $20,000, 5-year felonies

An attorney representing Anne told 6 News, he “looks forward to addressing the allegations in the courtroom.”

Rob Minard has also been charged with one count of false pretenses, $1,000 or more but less than $20,000, a five-year felony.

“We intend to prove this was not an accounting error,” Nessel said of the charges against the Minards. “That this was not an oversight. This was an intended pattern of illegal activity.”

The investigation began after Chatfield’s former sister-in-law Rebekah Chatfield filed a criminal complaint accusing the former Speaker of the House of sexually assaulting her, beginning when she was a student at the small Christian academy run by Chatfield’s father, Rusty; and where Lee worked as a teacher.

Her former husband, Aaron Chatfield, provided additional information about abuses of campaign finance laws by the Speaker’s organizations and funds. Both the sexual assault and campaign finance reports were forwarded to the Michigan State Police for investigation.

Law enforcement searched the couple’s Bath Township home in February of last year.

(FILE/WLNS)

Attorney General Dana Nessel used the announcement to call for reforms to the Michigan Campaign Finance Act, which she called “anemic,” and lacking in “clarity” and “transparency.”

“This is not a partisan issue,” she said. “It affects the public trust.”

Michigan State Sen. Jeremy Moss, a Democrat from Southfield, issued a statement moments after the Attorney General’s Thursday afternoon press conference ended.

“As we all watch this sordid saga of Lee Chatfield play out, it’s been incredibly disheartening to find out more about how his orbit gamed our political system and took advantage of others for their own personal gain. I applaud Attorney General Nessel for bringing the evidence to court to hold those accountable for their crimes. “Our new majority takes this breach of public trust very seriously and is tasked with both changing the law and the institution itself. As Chairman of the Senate Elections and Ethics Committee, it is my duty to close the gaps that allow for this type of corruption to take place. As we learn about how those in Lansing operated in the dark, I will continue the work in the Senate to shine light on the actions in and around Michigan government.” Michigan State Sen. Jeremy Moss, D-Southfield, Press statement Dec. 21, 2023

Nessel said she has been in dialog with lawmakers for “months” about changing Michigan’s Campaign Finance Act.

“Voters should want to see systemic change,” she said.