ATV/UTV causes $25k+ in damages to northern Wisconsin golf course, trail closed down

PEMBINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A trail in Pembine is closed after a UTV/ATV rider apparently went off the trail and caused over $25,000 in damages to a local golf course.

The Pemenee River Riders Snowmobile & ATV/UTV Club posted on its Facebook page about some recent damage that happened to the Green Acres Golf Course. A rider apparently went off the trail and did over $10,000 in damages to the greens.

In total, the damage reportedly exceeds $25,000. Additionally, the trail going through Green Acres Golf Course is closed.

Officials tell Local 5 that this closure impacts many riders, as they will not be able to have direct access to the Four Seasons Resort. The closure was described as ‘very impactful’.

While the exact vehicle that caused the damage is not known, officials tell Local 5 it is some sort of ATV/UTV.

Law enforcement is reportedly involved, and the Pemenee River Riders are offering a $500 reward for information that leads to a conviction of the person responsible. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office also shared the post.

Those with information are asked to message Pemenee River Riders Snowmobile & ATV/UTV Club.

No additional details were provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story.