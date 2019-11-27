Aubree’s Pizzeria and Grill to offer annual free Thanksgiving meal

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Aubree’s Pizzeria & Grill in Marquette is feeding those in the community who are battling hunger, as well as those who simply may not have anyone with which to share a holiday meal with their annual free Thanksgiving meal.

Aubree’s will provide a full Thanksgiving meal for anyone that comes to the restaurant at no charge from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Items on the menu include all of the traditional Thanksgiving foods like roasted turkey, stuffing, green bean casserole, candied yams, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn bread, salad, and pumpkin pie.

Bryan French, the owner of Aubree’s in Marquette spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the effort.

For more information, you can call the restaurant at (906) 225-5511 or click here.