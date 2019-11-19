Auction at the Museum returns to help preserve U.P. history

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Every bid, every dollar, every person through the door of the Marquette Regional History Center on Wednesday night is part of an effort to honor our past. The Auction at the Museum returns as a fundraiser for the history center which depends on donations, memberships, and events like this to remain a part of the community.

Wednesday afternoon was a bustle of activity at the MRHC as easels full of framed art went up, a Turkish rug is hung with care, and items are carefully placed on display tables. The hope is that each item, donated from people around the Marquette area will encourage people to bid both in silent and live auctions.

All of the items donated for auction have been carefully examined by museum curators to make sure there weren’t some truly hidden gems which could have ended up in their collection. MRHC Director Cris Osier says the call went out this Summer for people to check their garages and attics, looking for those unique items that they have collected or might be of interest to others.

One of the more unique items up for bid is an enormous Yooperlite. The rock which is a Syenite rocks rich in fluorescent Sodalite, will glow under blacklight. It is roughly the size of a medium Thanksgiving turkey.

Another special donation is a pair of stadium seats from Joe Louis arena in Detroit, the former home of the Red Wings professional hockey team. They come with a certificate of authenticity.

Osier tells us one of their big ticket items up for bid isn’t something you can take home with you. It’s a private tour of the Savings Bank building on Washington Street in downtown Marquette. She says the owner will provide a tour of the building with exclusive access to the iconic clock tower perched at the top.

Other unique experiences include dessert at Zephyr and a Fall Mushroom Hunt, or a Dinner at Willow Farm.

While organizers are hoping the event brings in some high bidders, Osier says they have plenty of items up for bid in the silent auction, that there is something for nearly every budget. She added that some of the items make great gift ideas for unique collectors or just something you couldn’t find at a store.

All proceeds from the auction go to the history center. The event is from 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, November 19 at the MRHC. Ticket and additional information can be found here.