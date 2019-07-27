Auctions for tax-foreclosed properties scheduled

KEWEENAW AND LUCE COUNTIES — More than 200 tax-foreclosed properties in eight Michigan counties will be offered at public auctions between August 2 and September 4, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury.

Properties in Keweenaw and Luce Counties are among those that have chosen to use the State of Michigan as their foreclosing governmental unit. The residential and commercial properties being auctioned from these counties have been foreclosed due to delinquent property taxes.

Individuals will have the opportunity to bid for parcels online at www.tax-sale.info or in-person at designated sites on the following dates:

August 8, 2019 – Luce County

August 10, 2019 – Keweenaw County



Potential bidders assume the responsibility to thoroughly research property with the municipality in which the property is located. Auction details are available online at www.tax-sale.info or by calling 1-800-259-7470.

Bidders are encouraged to thoroughly review all of the auction rules and frequently asked questions on www.tax-sale.info prior to participating in any state tax foreclosure auctions.