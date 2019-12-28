Audit: Insufficient training, Michigan voter file breached

News
Posted: / Updated:
Voting-jpg_20160201014308-159532

Mich. (AP) — An audit of Michigan’s Bureau of Elections released Friday found discrepancies that allowed an unauthorized user to access the state’s voter file and inadequate training of elections officials in over 500 local governments.

The audit by the Office of Auditor General found that 32 counties, 83 cities and 426 townships lack fully accredited clerks nearly two weeks before a general election year begins.

The audit also found that an unauthorized user accessed the state’s file of 7.5 million qualified voters. But there was no modification or destruction of records in the voter file in the period reviewed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

People are still enjoying winter sports despite mild weather

Thumbnail for the video titled "People are still enjoying winter sports despite mild weather"

Apartment building fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Apartment building fire"

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 12/27/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 FRIDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 12/27/2019"

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 12/26/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 12/26/2019"

Helping Cancer patients feeling better

Thumbnail for the video titled "Helping Cancer patients feeling better"

Homelessness in Marquette County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homelessness in Marquette County"