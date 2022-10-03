RIO, Wis. (WFRV) – A single-vehicle crash in Wisconsin that had eight people, four of which were children, in one car is under investigation.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office posted about a single-vehicle crash that had eight people inside one car on its Facebook page. On September 30 around 8:30 p.m., authorities were notified of a rollover crash on Hwy 16.

Officials say that the vehicle left the roadway before overturning in the ditch at least once. There were reportedly eight people inside the car.

Four of the eight occupants were children while the other four were adults. All of the adults had injuries from the crash; two needed to be airlifted.

One of the children had a ‘very minor’ injury that was treated on the scene. The other three children were reportedly unharmed.

Authorities also reminded motorists that seatbelts and proper child restraints while driving is ‘vitally important’ to reduce the risk of injury during a crash.

The crash is still under investigation. No additional information as provided.