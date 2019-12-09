Authorities search for Michigan man on Lake Erie after boat flips

News
Posted: / Updated:
US-Coast-Guard-Vessel-jpg_20160928215611-159532

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say rescue crews are searching for a 51-year-old Michigan man after a 16-foot fishing boat flipped over on Lake Erie in Monroe Township.

Another boater was rescued from the water and hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched around 7:45 a.m. Sunday to check on two people on a fishing boat that was roughly one mile from shore, but were initially unable to find the boat. It was later found upside down in a fishing net. Multiple agencies are conducting the search including the U.S. Coast Guard.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Future of Prosthetics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Future of Prosthetics"

9th annual Winter Snow Fun Holiday Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "9th annual Winter Snow Fun Holiday Parade"

LOCAL 3 SUNDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 12/8/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SUNDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 12/8/2019"

LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 12/8/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 12/8/2019"

LOCAL 3 SATURDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 12/7/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SATURDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 12/7/2019"

LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 12/7/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 12/7/2019"