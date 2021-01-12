Detroit auto show to be replaced by outdoor event this year

Overview of the Cadillac, Volkswagen and Infiniti display, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit’s big auto show will not happen as scheduled in September, but will be replaced by an outdoor exhibit at a race track in nearby Pontiac.

Show organizers say the move comes amid worries that the coronavirus pandemic could affect the indoor show, normally held at Detroit’s downtown convention center.

The new event is being called Motor Bella and will take place at the M1 Concourse, which has the track and room for 1.6 million square feet of display space.

Show organizers say the traditional auto show is changing, but they have reserved the convention center for 2022 and 2023.

They hope to return to the venue called the TCF Center.

