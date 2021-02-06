DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department and state of California have ended investigations into Ford Motor Co.’s gas mileage and emissions certification processes.
Ford says in its annual report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday that the DOJ and the California Air Resources Board told the company they don’t intend to take further action.
The filing says probes by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and its Canadian counterpart are continuing
In 2018 a group of Ford employees reported possible problems with a mathematical model used to calculate pollution and mileage.
Ford says its own investigation found that it appropriately conducted the tests.
Latest Stories
- Markkanen: COVID-19 Recovery Plan will help families, businesses
- Michigan Senators push for more small business relief
- Arrest Report: Former Panic! at the Disco bassist arrested on multiple drug charges
- Hate football? Here’s what to watch instead of the Super Bowl this Sunday
- Ford says agencies have ended mileage, pollution test probes