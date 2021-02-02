Ford says it will expand in South Africa, adding 1,200 jobs

Automotive

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ford Motor Company is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan and founded by Henry Ford.

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. says it plans to expand its manufacturing presence in South Africa, spending roughly $1 billion and adding 1,200 jobs over the coming years.

The $1 billion, or 15.8 billion rand, investment is the largest the U.S. automaker has made in South Africa in its 97-year history in the country.

Ford says the manufacturing investments will go toward production of the new Ford Ranger pickup truck.

Roughly $686 million will be used to upgrade the company’s Silverton assembly plant, while the rest is set for upgrading manufacturing capabilities at Ford suppliers in the region.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

SISU

Virtual tour of the Upper Peninsula

Trending Stories