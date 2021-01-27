GM, Navistar team up to build hydrogen powered heavy trucks

This image provided by General Motors shows the new company logo. General Motors is changing its corporate logo and starting an electric vehicle marketing campaign as it tries to refurbish its image from a maker of gas-powered pickups and SUVs to a clean vehicle company. The 112-year-old Detroit automaker says, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, the campaign will show GM’s progressive company vision as it promises to roll out 30 new battery-powered vehicles globally by the end of 2025. (General Motors via AP)

DETROIT (AP) — In about three years, Navistar plans to start selling low-emission hydrogen-powered heavy trucks under a partnership with General Motors and a small distribution company called OneH2.

The venture announced Wednesday is an early commercial deployment of the technology in U.S. long-haul trucking.

Navistar hopes it will start widespread use of hydrogen-electric trucks, which will reduce greenhouse gas emissions that come from burning diesel fuel. GM will provide fuel cells to Navistar.

OneH2 will set up fueling stations either by trucking hydrogen to terminals or through small hydrogen generation units.

Trucking company J.B Hunt will use test trucks in a pilot program starting toward the end of next year.