Avanti Frozen Foods recalls frozen cooked shrimp for possible health risk

UNITED STATES (WJMN) – Avanti Frozen Foods is recalling certain consignments of various sizes of frozen, cooked, peeled, deveined shrimp.

Some of the shrimp is packaged with cocktail sauce. The packages have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. The frozen shrimp products were distributed nationwide from late December 2020 to late February 2021.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomitting and abdominal pain are symptoms of Salmonella in healthy persons infected with Salmonella. In rare cases, Salmonella infection can result in the organism entering the bloodstream and producing mroe severe illnesses, like arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

The affected product details are as below. The brand names of the products are: Censea/Hannaford/Open acres/Waterfront Bistro/Honest catch/COS/365/Meijer

Product DescriptionUnit SizeContainer DescriptionStorage InstructionsCodeExpiration Date
CENSEA, Frozen Cooked, peeled and deveined, Tail Off Shrimps IQF2 LBPrinted Polythene PouchFrozen140313D, 140314D, 140315D, 140316D5/7/2022, 5/8/2022, 5/9/2022, 5/10/2022
CHICKEN OF THE SEA, Frozen Cooked, peeled and deveined, Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce16ozPolythene TraysFrozen91AS/02UN/216, 91AS/03UN/2175/1/2022, 5/2/2022
HONEST CATCH, Frozen Cooked, peeled and deveined, Tail On Shrimps IQF1 LBPrinted Polythene PouchFrozen3150-GFF11/9/2022
CWNO , Frozen Cooked, peeled and deveined, Tail On Shrimps IQF7 LBPrinted Polythene PouchFrozen91AS/06UN/220D, 91AS/07UN/221C, 91AS/23HN/206B, 91AS/24HN/2071/23/2022, 1/24/2022, 2/6/2022, 2/7/2022
HANNAFORD, Frozen Cooked, peeled and deveined, Tail On Shrimps IQF1 LBPrinted Polythene PouchFrozenAVF 30920 EF, AVF 31020 EF10/25/2022, 10/26/2022
WATERFRONT BISTRO, Frozen Cooked, peeled and deveined, Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce16ozPolythene TraysFrozen20305, 2030610/30/2022, 10/31/2022
OPEN ACRES, Frozen Cooked, peeled and deveined, Tail On Shrimps IQF1 LBPrinted Polythene PouchFrozen02572 0307 11, 02572 0308 1111/2/2022, 11/3/2022
365, Frozen Cooked, peeled and deveined, Tail On Shrimps IQF2 LBPrinted Polythene PouchFrozen91AS/29HN/212B, 91AS/30HN/213,4/29/2022, 4/30/2022
MEIJER, Frozen Cooked, peeled and deveined, Tail On Shrimps IQF1 LBPrinted Polythene PouchFrozen29720 49982, 29820 49982, 30220 50736, 30320 50736, 30520 49486, 30620 49486, 30920 50737, 31020 5073710/22/2022, 10/23/2022, 10/27/2022, 10/28/2022, 10/30/2022, 10/31/2022, 11/3/2022, 11/4/2022

