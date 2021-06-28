Avanti Frozen Foods recalls frozen cooked shrimp for possible health risk

UNITED STATES (WJMN) – Avanti Frozen Foods is recalling certain consignments of various sizes of frozen, cooked, peeled, deveined shrimp.
Some of the shrimp is packaged with cocktail sauce. The packages have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. The frozen shrimp products were distributed nationwide from late December 2020 to late February 2021.
Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomitting and abdominal pain are symptoms of Salmonella in healthy persons infected with Salmonella. In rare cases, Salmonella infection can result in the organism entering the bloodstream and producing mroe severe illnesses, like arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.
The affected product details are as below. The brand names of the products are: Censea/Hannaford/Open acres/Waterfront Bistro/Honest catch/COS/365/Meijer
|Product Description
|Unit Size
|Container Description
|Storage Instructions
|Code
|Expiration Date
|CENSEA, Frozen Cooked, peeled and deveined, Tail Off Shrimps IQF
|2 LB
|Printed Polythene Pouch
|Frozen
|140313D, 140314D, 140315D, 140316D
|5/7/2022, 5/8/2022, 5/9/2022, 5/10/2022
|CHICKEN OF THE SEA, Frozen Cooked, peeled and deveined, Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce
|16oz
|Polythene Trays
|Frozen
|91AS/02UN/216, 91AS/03UN/217
|5/1/2022, 5/2/2022
|HONEST CATCH, Frozen Cooked, peeled and deveined, Tail On Shrimps IQF
|1 LB
|Printed Polythene Pouch
|Frozen
|3150-GFF
|11/9/2022
|CWNO , Frozen Cooked, peeled and deveined, Tail On Shrimps IQF
|7 LB
|Printed Polythene Pouch
|Frozen
|91AS/06UN/220D, 91AS/07UN/221C, 91AS/23HN/206B, 91AS/24HN/207
|1/23/2022, 1/24/2022, 2/6/2022, 2/7/2022
|HANNAFORD, Frozen Cooked, peeled and deveined, Tail On Shrimps IQF
|1 LB
|Printed Polythene Pouch
|Frozen
|AVF 30920 EF, AVF 31020 EF
|10/25/2022, 10/26/2022
|WATERFRONT BISTRO, Frozen Cooked, peeled and deveined, Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce
|16oz
|Polythene Trays
|Frozen
|20305, 20306
|10/30/2022, 10/31/2022
|OPEN ACRES, Frozen Cooked, peeled and deveined, Tail On Shrimps IQF
|1 LB
|Printed Polythene Pouch
|Frozen
|02572 0307 11, 02572 0308 11
|11/2/2022, 11/3/2022
|365, Frozen Cooked, peeled and deveined, Tail On Shrimps IQF
|2 LB
|Printed Polythene Pouch
|Frozen
|91AS/29HN/212B, 91AS/30HN/213,
|4/29/2022, 4/30/2022
|MEIJER, Frozen Cooked, peeled and deveined, Tail On Shrimps IQF
|1 LB
|Printed Polythene Pouch
|Frozen
|29720 49982, 29820 49982, 30220 50736, 30320 50736, 30520 49486, 30620 49486, 30920 50737, 31020 50737
|10/22/2022, 10/23/2022, 10/27/2022, 10/28/2022, 10/30/2022, 10/31/2022, 11/3/2022, 11/4/2022