Avanti Frozen Foods recalls frozen cooked shrimp for possible health risk

UNITED STATES (WJMN) – Avanti Frozen Foods is recalling certain consignments of various sizes of frozen, cooked, peeled, deveined shrimp.

Some of the shrimp is packaged with cocktail sauce. The packages have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. The frozen shrimp products were distributed nationwide from late December 2020 to late February 2021.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomitting and abdominal pain are symptoms of Salmonella in healthy persons infected with Salmonella. In rare cases, Salmonella infection can result in the organism entering the bloodstream and producing mroe severe illnesses, like arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

The affected product details are as below. The brand names of the products are: Censea/Hannaford/Open acres/Waterfront Bistro/Honest catch/COS/365/Meijer