Avoid identity theft during tax season

Mich. (WJMN) — It’s tax season and Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel is providing tips to help you protect your personal information.

Some steps you can take to prevent becoming a victim include:

-Do not give out your social security number unless you’re confident you’re giving it to someone authorized to request this information and you know how they will protect it.

-If you file your tax return electronically, use a secure internet connection.

-If filing by mail, send your tax return directly from the post office.

-Research a tax preparer thoroughly before you hand over your personal information and never send your personal information in a text or email.

-Review the IRS’ Taxpayer Guide to Identity Theft and its Identity Theft Information for Taxpayers.

According to a press release from the Michigan attorney general’s office, it’s important to remember that the IRS will never call taxpayers with threats of lawsuits or arrests, nor will they ask you to wire money, pay with a gift card or prepaid debit card, or share your credit card information over the phone.

