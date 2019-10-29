Bald Eagle dies of suspected lead poisoning

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN)- The Chocolay Raptor Center says a bald eagle they helped rescue has died from suspected lead poisoning.

Jerry Maynard, Co-founder of the Chocolay Raptor Center says the eagle was found in a woods near Iron River on Saturday. It was brought to the Raptor Center on Monday. The raptor center took the male adult to the veterinarian Monday night where an x-ray showed pellets in the eagle’s stomach. Maynard suspects the pellets were made of lead.

The plan was for Maynard to transport the eagle to Wild Instincts, a rehabilitation center in Rhinelander, WI but when Maynard began to prepare the bird for the transfer, he noticed that it was dead.

Maynard says the eagle’s body will now be taken to the Michigan DNR for a necropsy to confirm the cause of death.

