Ballot drive to bar LGBTQ discrimination begins in Michigan

News
Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A group is launching a 2020 ballot initiative to expand Michigan’s civil rights law to include anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ people.

Fair and Equal Michigan submitted petition language to the Board of State Canvassers on Tuesday. Once it’s approved, the committee of business, political and philanthropic leaders will try to collect 340,000 signatures to place the initiated bill before lawmakers.

If the Republican-led Legislature doesn’t adopt the legislation, the initiative would go to a statewide vote in November.

The proposal would update the law to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity in employment, housing and public accommodations.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Boys HS Basketball: Iron Mountain fends off Gladstone Braves

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Basketball: Iron Mountain fends off Gladstone Braves"

Girls HS Basketball: Westwood Patriots outlast Gladstone Braves

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball: Westwood Patriots outlast Gladstone Braves"

Addressing opioid addiction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Addressing opioid addiction"

Public meeting held about nicknames

Thumbnail for the video titled "Public meeting held about nicknames"

LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/6/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/6/2020"